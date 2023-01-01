$4,500+ tax & licensing
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2010 Infiniti G37
2010 Infiniti G37
SPORT AS IS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
243,071KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10460253
- Stock #: 23-1989A
- VIN: JN1CV6AR5AM453526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 243,071 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $4635 - Our Price is just $4500!
This Infiniti G37 is one of the sportier luxury cars in its class. This 2010 INFINITI G37 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Make a powerful statement with this beautiful Infiniti G37. Its head-turning design is backed up by impressive performance from the responsive engine to the competent handling. Inside, youll be welcomed with premium materials and modern technology. If you want a luxury car that wont blend in with the mundane, this exciting, yet dignified Infiniti G37 is a top choice. This sedan has 243,071 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 328HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2