2010 Jeep Compass

$7,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 6 , 7 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10517991

10517991 Stock #: 24-0121A

24-0121A VIN: 1J4NF4FB2AD511217

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Light Sandstone Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 136,723 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.