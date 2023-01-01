Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Jeep Compass

136,723 KM

Details Description

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2010 Jeep Compass

2010 Jeep Compass

North Edition COMPASS NORTH EDITION, 4X4, AUTO, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Jeep Compass

North Edition COMPASS NORTH EDITION, 4X4, AUTO, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

  1. 10517991
  2. 10517991
  3. 10517991
  4. 10517991
  5. 10517991
  6. 10517991
  7. 10517991
  8. 10517991
  9. 10517991
  10. 10517991
  11. 10517991
  12. 10517991
Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
136,723KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10517991
  • Stock #: 24-0121A
  • VIN: 1J4NF4FB2AD511217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,723 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED
Compare at $7725 - Myers Cadillac is just $7500!

JUST IN- 2010 JEEP COMPASS NORTH EDITION 4X4- KEYLESS ENTRY, AUTO, 4WD SELECTABLE, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, LOW KM, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2024 Lexus NX 350h ...
 4,035 KM
$62,999 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Titan
0 KM
$34,980 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Taos...
 28,985 KM
$32,976 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory