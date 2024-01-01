$15,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Lexus RX 350
2010 Lexus RX 350
Location
Tony Graham AutoEdge
2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2
613-380-3343
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
195,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTJBK1BA9A2002198
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tony Graham AutoEdge
2017 Lexus RX 350 Base 121,235 KM $29,985 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 60,788 KM $34,985 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 137,372 KM $31,500 + tax & lic
Email Tony Graham AutoEdge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham AutoEdge
2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2
Call Dealer
613-380-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
Tony Graham AutoEdge
613-380-3343
2010 Lexus RX 350