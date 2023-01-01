2010 Lincoln MKZ

$2,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 9 , 1 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10068240

10068240 Stock #: 19-23-066231-10

19-23-066231-10 VIN: 3LNHL2GC6AR754927

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sangria Red Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 169,198 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.