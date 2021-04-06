2010 Lincoln MKZ

$3,954 + taxes & licensing 2 9 0 , 9 9 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6980423

6980423 Stock #: NC210429

NC210429 VIN: 3LNHL2JC7AR603801

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # NC210429

Mileage 290,998 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Anti-Starter Fully loaded Illuminated Visor Mirror Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.