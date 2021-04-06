Menu
2010 Lincoln MKZ

290,998 KM

Details Description Features

$3,954

+ tax & licensing
$3,954

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2010 Lincoln MKZ

2010 Lincoln MKZ

AWD | HEATED/COOLED LEATHER | PREMIUM AUDIO | MEMO

2010 Lincoln MKZ

AWD | HEATED/COOLED LEATHER | PREMIUM AUDIO | MEMO

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$3,954

+ taxes & licensing

290,998KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6980423
  • Stock #: NC210429
  • VIN: 3LNHL2JC7AR603801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # NC210429
  • Mileage 290,998 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED AWD with black heated/cooled leather seats, Premium THX Audio, driver memory system, rear sonar assist sensors, sunroof, 17'' alloy wheels, sunroof, full power group incl power seats w/lumbar, cruise control, climate control, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Microsoft SYNC, universal garage door opener, automatic HID headlamps/fog lights, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Fresh trade-in....We are OVERSTOCKED !!! We need to move 30 cars this week. The boss said to drop the prices and send them to new homes. We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer This vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

