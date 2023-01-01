Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda B-Series

132,229 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda B-Series

2010 Mazda B-Series

SE, 4X4, AIR CONDITION, MANUAL, POWER GROUP, 132KM

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda B-Series

SE, 4X4, AIR CONDITION, MANUAL, POWER GROUP, 132KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

  1. 1689633458
  2. 1689633513
  3. 1689633516
  4. 1689633516
  5. 1689633517
  6. 1689633518
  7. 1689633518
  8. 1689633518
  9. 1689633517
  10. 1689633516
  11. 1689633518
  12. 1689633516
  13. 1689633564
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
132,229KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10190379
  • Stock #: APM00281
  • VIN: 4F4LY4HE9APM00281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 132,229 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

1367 LABRIE AVE 

10900 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

4X4, 4.0, MANUAL TRANSMISISON, AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales

2012 Honda Fit LX, 1...
 163,071 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 119,664 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 202,857 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Email Rony's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

Call Dealer

613-744-XXXX

(click to show)

613-744-7090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory