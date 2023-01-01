$10,900+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda B-Series
SE, 4X4, AIR CONDITION, MANUAL, POWER GROUP, 132KM
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
132,229KM
- Listing ID: 10190379
- Stock #: APM00281
- VIN: 4F4LY4HE9APM00281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 132,229 KM
Vehicle Description
10900 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
4X4, 4.0, MANUAL TRANSMISISON, AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
