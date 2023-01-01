$7,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
Rony's Auto Sales
613-744-7090
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GX, ACCIDENT FREE, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, 145KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
148,357KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10155219
- Stock #: A1276701
- VIN: JM1BL1SF0A1276701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,357 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
1367 LABRIE AVE
7900 + TAX + LICENING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>
148000 KM, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales
