Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

148,357 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX, ACCIDENT FREE, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, 145KM

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX, ACCIDENT FREE, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, 145KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

  1. 1688763645
  2. 1688763645
  3. 1688763650
  4. 1688763651
  5. 1688763651
  6. 1688763651
  7. 1688763647
  8. 1688763649
  9. 1688763649
  10. 1688763649
  11. 1688763650
  12. 1688763648
  13. 1688763650
  14. 1688763651
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
148,357KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10155219
  • Stock #: A1276701
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF0A1276701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,357 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

1367 LABRIE AVE 

7900 + TAX + LICENING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>

148000 KM, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 AU...
 190,100 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GS...
 129,842 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA2 MA...
 179,783 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic

Email Rony's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

Call Dealer

613-744-XXXX

(click to show)

613-744-7090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory