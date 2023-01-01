Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

256,973 KM

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring

Location

Kenny U-Pull

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

256,973KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10237949
  • Stock #: 19-23-066680-10
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF8A1237449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gunmetal Blue Mica
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 256,973 KM

Vehicle Description

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Ottawa to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering ...

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ottawa

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

