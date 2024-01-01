$6,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GS Selling As-Is
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GS Selling As-Is
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
131,231KM
Used
VIN JM1BL1H58A1251530
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sold As-is
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,231 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $7205 - Our Price is just $6995!
Providing excellent performance from the whole range of smooth engines is a definitely plus to this already perfect hatchback. This 2010 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 is all smiles thanks to its completely redesigned interior and exterior. This vehicle's interior is reason alone to put this car on your short list; its appointments are like no other car in its class, featuring Mazda's flair for details and high quality materials that are fashionably different. This hatchback has 131,231 kms. It's sold as-is in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 167HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
2010 Mazda MAZDA3