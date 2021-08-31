Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

211,049 KM

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

GX, SPORT, AUTOMATIC, POWER GROUP, BLUETOOTH, 211K

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

211,049KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7806234
  • Stock #: A1349947
  • VIN: JM1BL1HF4A1349947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,049 KM

Vehicle Description

4500 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES FULLY CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, AM/FM CD, TILT WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTION, LOACATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE, OTTAWA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

