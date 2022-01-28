Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

244,328 KM

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX SPORT, MANUAL, ACCIDENT FREE, POWER GROUP

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX SPORT, MANUAL, ACCIDENT FREE, POWER GROUP

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

244,328KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8189484
  Stock #: A1308153
  VIN: JM1BL1HF4A1308153

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 244,328 KM

Vehicle Description

4500 + TAX + LICENSING》》ACCIDENT FREE》》COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC》》

5 Speed Manual Transmission, 2.0, New Brakes all around, Air Condition, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tilt Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless entry, Please visit our site at Ronysautosales.com for a variety of vehicles, Contact information and Directions. We are located in Ottawa at 1367 Labrie Ave

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

