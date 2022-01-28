$4,500+ tax & licensing
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Rony's Auto Sales
613-744-7090
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GX SPORT, MANUAL, ACCIDENT FREE, POWER GROUP
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
244,328KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8189484
- Stock #: A1308153
- VIN: JM1BL1HF4A1308153
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 244,328 KM
4500 + TAX + LICENSING》》ACCIDENT FREE》》COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC》》
5 Speed Manual Transmission, 2.0, New Brakes all around, Air Condition, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tilt Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless entry, Please visit our site at Ronysautosales.com for a variety of vehicles, Contact information and Directions. We are located in Ottawa at 1367 Labrie Ave
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
