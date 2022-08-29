Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

142,092 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

AUTO, POWER GROUP, A/C, 142 KM

Location

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

142,092KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9206242
  • Stock #: A1243602
  • VIN: JM1BL1HFXA1243602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,092 KM

Vehicle Description

7900 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

VERY CLEAN FOR THE YEAR AND MILEAGE, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VOSOT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS, WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE. OTTAWA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

