2010 Mazda MAZDA5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 3 , 5 6 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10236842

10236842 Stock #: C12789A

C12789A VIN: JM1CR2W35A0379546

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Body Style Commercial

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 183,562 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.