2010 Mazda MAZDA5
2010 Mazda MAZDA5
183,562KM
Used
- Stock #: C12789A
- VIN: JM1CR2W35A0379546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,562 KM
Vehicle Description
A compact mini-van, the 2010 Mazda5 is an essential family hauler that is practical and affordable. Mazda5 embraces the mini element of minivan but doesn't neglect the need for seating capacity and versatility. Its economical starting price, compact frame and nimble handling make the Mazda5 the perfect option for urban families with a tight budget and even tighter parking spaces. For Zoom Zoom fans, the Mazda5 offers the only 5-speed manual transmission in its segment. Fuel economy is another feature where the Mazda5 leads its class, with an EPA estimate of 28 mpg on the highway.This van has 183,562 kms. It's maroon in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
