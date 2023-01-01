Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

122,588 KM

Details Description

$10,442

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,442

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

200 | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | ALLOYS | LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

200 | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | ALLOYS | LOW KMS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$10,442

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
122,588KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10056927
  • Stock #: 230635
  • VIN: WDDFH3DB5AJ530983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,588 KM

Vehicle Description

B200 W/ PREMIUM PKG INCL. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS AND ALLOYS!! Leather-wrapped steering, air conditioning, full power group, auto headlights, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2019 Lexus RX 350L L...
 84,254 KM
$44,844 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz B...
 122,588 KM
$10,442 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul REAR C...
 99,970 KM
$20,658 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory