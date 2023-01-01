$10,442+ tax & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
200 | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | ALLOYS | LOW KMS
Location
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
122,588KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10056927
- Stock #: 230635
- VIN: WDDFH3DB5AJ530983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,588 KM
Vehicle Description
B200 W/ PREMIUM PKG INCL. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS AND ALLOYS!! Leather-wrapped steering, air conditioning, full power group, auto headlights, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8