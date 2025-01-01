Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RONYSAUTOSALES.COM</p><p>>>4500 + TAX + LICENSING>></p><p>>>WINTER TIRES SET INCLUDED>></p><p>>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>></p><p>IMMACULATE CONDITION, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS </p>

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

213,114 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

4dr HB B 200

Watch This Vehicle
13082900

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

4dr HB B 200

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

  1. 1760739691
  2. 1760739691
  3. 1760739689
  4. 1760739691
  5. 1760739688
  6. 1760739691
  7. 1760739684
  8. 1760739690
  9. 1760739689
  10. 1760739690
  11. 1760739685
  12. 1760739691
  13. 1760739682
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
213,114KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDFH3DB4AJ584839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,114 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

>>4500 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>WINTER TIRES SET INCLUDED>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

IMMACULATE CONDITION, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales

Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class 4dr HB B 200 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class 4dr HB B 200 213,114 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Acura RDX AWD 4dr Elite Pkg, NAV, BACKUP CAMERA, 153 KM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Acura RDX AWD 4dr Elite Pkg, NAV, BACKUP CAMERA, 153 KM 153,348 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Highlander 4WD 4dr V6 Limited, 7 Pass, Fully Fully Loaded for sale in Ottawa, ON
2010 Toyota Highlander 4WD 4dr V6 Limited, 7 Pass, Fully Fully Loaded 192,200 KM $11,900 + tax & lic

Email Rony's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-744-XXXX

(click to show)

613-744-7090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class