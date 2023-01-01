Menu
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE C350 W/ PREMIUM PKG INCL. HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO, 18-IN AMG ALLOYS, DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL AND MORE! We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

166,481KM
Used
VIN WDDGF8HB6AF465873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,481 KM

Vehicle Description

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class