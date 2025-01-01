$29,000+ tax & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C63 PPP C63, SEDAN, PPP FACTORY 487 HP! TRACK PACK
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C63 PPP C63, SEDAN, PPP FACTORY 487 HP! TRACK PACK
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$29,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,365KM
VIN WDDGF7HBXAF454563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0939a
- Mileage 100,365 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $29870 - Myers Cadillac is just $29000!
WOW! HERE WE HAVE A PRESTINE EXAMPLE OF A RARE SPORTS CAR! C63 SEDAN, BLACK ON BLACK WITH THE PPP PACKAGE WHICH GIVES THIS CAR 487 FACTORY HP!! ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL, NEVER WINTER DRIVE, TRACK PACK, NEW TIRES, TURN KEY! READY TO ROLL! THIS IS THE ONE YOU WANT!! V8 POWER BABY!!!! CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer system
Pwr tilt/sliding glass sunroof
Automatic headlamp activation
AMG styling pkg -inc: front air dam, side skirts, rear apron
Bi-xenon headlamps w/washers, cornering lights
Interior
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Electronic Compass
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Pwr windows w/1-touch express up/down
THERMATIC dual-zone automatic climate control
60/40 split fold rear seats w/pass-through
3-SPOKE SPORT STEERING WHEEL
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/3-position memory
Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel
Front armrest w/storage compartment
10-way pwr front bucket seats w/3-position seat memory -inc: 4-way pwr lumbar
Studded aluminum pedals
Remote trunk release -inc: valet trunk locking
Driver/front passenger visor mirrors
Safety
First Aid Kit
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver's Knee Air Bag
Child safety rear door locks
Front/rear curtain airbags
Front side-impact airbags
Brake pad wear indicator
Electronic stability program (ESP) w/acceleration skid control (ASR)
3-point seat belts w/outboard belt tensioners & force limiters
NECK-PRO active head restraints
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger air bag on/off switch
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
ADAPTIVE BRAKE braking system -inc: predictive brake priming, automatic brake drying, hill start assist
AGILITY CONTROL pwr rack & pinion steering
AGILITY CONTROL suspension w/selective damping
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth integration
Additional Features
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/brake assist (BAS)
18" AMG 5-spoke alloy wheels
Glove box-mounted aux audio input jack
P235/40R18 all-season performance front tires & P255/35R18 all-season performance rear tires
AMG velour floor mats
6.2 DOHC 32-valve alloy V-8 engine
7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission -inc: AMG SPEEDSHIFT enhancements
AMG sport suspension
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class