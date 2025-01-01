Menu
Calling all adrenaline junkies and luxury enthusiasts! 613 Rides is thrilled to present a stunning 2010 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2dr Roadster SL 63 AMG, a true embodiment of German engineering and automotive excellence. This pristine white beauty with a vibrant red interior is a head-turner, guaranteed to make a statement wherever you go. With only 11,891km on the odometer, this SL 63 AMG is practically brand new, offering an exceptional opportunity to own a piece of automotive history.

Step inside this sleek coupe and be enveloped by the plush, handcrafted leather seats. Feel the power surge as you unleash the 6.3-liter V8 engine, delivering a thrilling symphony of acceleration and precision handling. The SL 63 AMG offers a driving experience that is both exhilarating and refined. This stunning roadster is a testament to the craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail that defines Mercedes-Benz.

Here are just a few of the features that make this SL 63 AMG truly exceptional:

Unleashed Performance: The 6.3-liter V8 engine delivers an exhilarating 518 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, transforming every drive into a thrilling experience.
Unrivaled Luxury: Indulge in the meticulously crafted interior, featuring premium leather upholstery, heated seats, and a host of luxurious amenities.
Head-Turning Design: The sleek and aerodynamic design of the SL-Class is timeless and captivating, making a bold statement wherever you go.
Convertible Freedom: Experience the open-air exhilaration of a true roadster with the retractable hardtop, allowing you to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.
Unmatched Precision: The advanced suspension system delivers exceptional handling and control, making every drive both exhilarating and safe.

Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this remarkable Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2dr Roadster SL 63 AMG. Visit 613 Rides today to experience the ultimate driving machine for yourself.

Location

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

VIN WDBSK7AA5AF159306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # DAD01
  • Mileage 11,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Calling all adrenaline junkies and luxury enthusiasts! 613 Rides is thrilled to present a stunning 2010 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2dr Roadster SL 63 AMG, a true embodiment of German engineering and automotive excellence. This pristine white beauty with a vibrant red interior is a head-turner, guaranteed to make a statement wherever you go. With only 11,891km on the odometer, this SL 63 AMG is practically brand new, offering an exceptional opportunity to own a piece of automotive history.

Step inside this sleek coupe and be enveloped by the plush, handcrafted leather seats. Feel the power surge as you unleash the 6.3-liter V8 engine, delivering a thrilling symphony of acceleration and precision handling. The SL 63 AMG offers a driving experience that is both exhilarating and refined. This stunning roadster is a testament to the craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail that defines Mercedes-Benz.

Here are just a few of the features that make this SL 63 AMG truly exceptional:

  • Unleashed Performance: The 6.3-liter V8 engine delivers an exhilarating 518 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, transforming every drive into a thrilling experience.
  • Unrivaled Luxury: Indulge in the meticulously crafted interior, featuring premium leather upholstery, heated seats, and a host of luxurious amenities.
  • Head-Turning Design: The sleek and aerodynamic design of the SL-Class is timeless and captivating, making a bold statement wherever you go.
  • Convertible Freedom: Experience the open-air exhilaration of a true roadster with the retractable hardtop, allowing you to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.
  • Unmatched Precision: The advanced suspension system delivers exceptional handling and control, making every drive both exhilarating and safe.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this remarkable Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2dr Roadster SL 63 AMG. Visit 613 Rides today to experience the ultimate driving machine for yourself.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Seat-Massage

613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

