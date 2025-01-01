$69,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
2dr Roadster SL 63 AMG
2010 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
2dr Roadster SL 63 AMG
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # DAD01
- Mileage 11,891 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all adrenaline junkies and luxury enthusiasts! 613 Rides is thrilled to present a stunning 2010 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2dr Roadster SL 63 AMG, a true embodiment of German engineering and automotive excellence. This pristine white beauty with a vibrant red interior is a head-turner, guaranteed to make a statement wherever you go. With only 11,891km on the odometer, this SL 63 AMG is practically brand new, offering an exceptional opportunity to own a piece of automotive history.
Step inside this sleek coupe and be enveloped by the plush, handcrafted leather seats. Feel the power surge as you unleash the 6.3-liter V8 engine, delivering a thrilling symphony of acceleration and precision handling. The SL 63 AMG offers a driving experience that is both exhilarating and refined. This stunning roadster is a testament to the craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail that defines Mercedes-Benz.
Here are just a few of the features that make this SL 63 AMG truly exceptional:
- Unleashed Performance: The 6.3-liter V8 engine delivers an exhilarating 518 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, transforming every drive into a thrilling experience.
- Unrivaled Luxury: Indulge in the meticulously crafted interior, featuring premium leather upholstery, heated seats, and a host of luxurious amenities.
- Head-Turning Design: The sleek and aerodynamic design of the SL-Class is timeless and captivating, making a bold statement wherever you go.
- Convertible Freedom: Experience the open-air exhilaration of a true roadster with the retractable hardtop, allowing you to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.
- Unmatched Precision: The advanced suspension system delivers exceptional handling and control, making every drive both exhilarating and safe.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this remarkable Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2dr Roadster SL 63 AMG. Visit 613 Rides today to experience the ultimate driving machine for yourself.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 613 Rides
Email 613 Rides
613 Rides
Call Dealer
161351XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
+16135140544