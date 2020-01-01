Menu
2010 MINI Cooper

117,815 KM

Details Description Features

$9,424

+ tax & licensing
$9,424

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2010 MINI Cooper

2010 MINI Cooper

CONVERTIBLE AUTO | LEATHER

2010 MINI Cooper

C)ONVERTIBLE AUTO | LEATHER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$9,424

+ taxes & licensing

117,815KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6260220
  Stock #: 200753
  VIN: WMWMR3C58ATU98008

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Beige
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 117,815 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow...Convertible, automatic, leather interior, rear park assist, auto, push button start, climate control, heated seats, 16'' Star Blaster alloy wheels, automatic headlamps/fog lights, cruise control, power group, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, chrome accents on exterior/interior and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Talk about a CLEAN little car !!! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, cooper

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

