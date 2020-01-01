2010 MINI Cooper

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Digital clock Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Security Anti-Theft Windows Privacy Glass Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

