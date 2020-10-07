Menu
2010 Nissan Altima

158,563 KM

Details Description Features

$4,925

+ tax & licensing
$4,925

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2.5 S - Power Windows - Power Doors

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

158,563KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6076017
  • Stock #: XQ1750A
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP3AC163637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,563 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Compare at $5073 - Our Price is just $4925!

This Nissan Altima perfectly blends style, comfort, and agility in one irresistible package. This 2010 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Are you looking for excellent fuel economy or spirited performance? Say yes to both in this Nissan Altima and enjoy every exhilarating mile knowing your Altima is built to last. Make a quick getaway with the outstanding response and smoothness of the powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. You can always count on this car going out of its way to deliver an invigorating ride. This Nissan Altima is innovation that lasts. This sedan has 158,563 kms. It's beige in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $132.75 with $0 down for 24 months @ 8.24% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Retained accessory pwr
pwr trunk release
Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
Air Conditioning
Rear Fold-Down Armrest
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Full Size Spare Tire w/Matching Wheel
(2) front seat back map pockets
Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function
Centre console w/dual level storage
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Brake Assist
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
Anti-lock braking system
Electronic brake force distribution
Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Front seat side-impact airbags
Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts
Child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Emergency inside trunk release
Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Front seat active head restraints
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock
Rear Window Defroster
Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar
Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar
P215/60R16 all-season tires
Flush mounted halogen headlights w/auto on/off
Colour-keyed bodyside moulding
Dark grey grille w/chrome
In glass diversity antenna
Vehicle security system
Battery Saver
Colour-keyed bumpers
Colour-keyed door handles
Green tint glass w/windshield sunshade band
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Side door guard beams
Continuously variable valve timing control
Dual chrome exhaust tips
(2) rear coat hanger hooks
(3) child seat tether anchors located on rear parcel shelf
Colour-keyed front/rear splash guards
Black side window/windshield moulding
Chrome license plate finisher
Locking glove box w/valet switch
Driver & front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
(2) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) instrument panel, (1) centre console
Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, Nissan Intelligent Key reminder, seatbelt
Front 3-point ELR driver/ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts, height adjustable
Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat
(2) hydraulic & (2) rubber engine mounts w/anti-torque rod
Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters, outside temp, distance to empty, average fuel economy, average speed, drive time
Illumination -inc: dome light, entry/exit system, glove box, overhead front map lights, trunk, rear reading lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

