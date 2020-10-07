2010 Nissan Altima

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Pwr rack & pinion steering Retained accessory pwr pwr trunk release Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Rear Fold-Down Armrest Convenience Cruise Control Floor mats Full Size Spare Tire w/Matching Wheel (2) front seat back map pockets Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment Speed-sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function Centre console w/dual level storage Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Brake Assist Front/rear crumple zones Child safety rear door locks Anti-lock braking system Electronic brake force distribution Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes Front seat side-impact airbags Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts Child seat tether anchors (LATCH) Emergency inside trunk release Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags Seating REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS Front seat active head restraints 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock Windows Rear Window Defroster Suspension Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar Exterior P215/60R16 all-season tires Flush mounted halogen headlights w/auto on/off Trim Colour-keyed bodyside moulding Dark grey grille w/chrome Media / Nav / Comm In glass diversity antenna Security Vehicle security system

Additional Features Battery Saver Colour-keyed bumpers Colour-keyed door handles Green tint glass w/windshield sunshade band Tilt/telescoping steering column Side door guard beams Continuously variable valve timing control Dual chrome exhaust tips (2) rear coat hanger hooks (3) child seat tether anchors located on rear parcel shelf Colour-keyed front/rear splash guards Black side window/windshield moulding Chrome license plate finisher Locking glove box w/valet switch Driver & front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine (2) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) instrument panel, (1) centre console Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, Nissan Intelligent Key reminder, seatbelt Front 3-point ELR driver/ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts, height adjustable Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat (2) hydraulic & (2) rubber engine mounts w/anti-torque rod Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters, outside temp, distance to empty, average fuel economy, average speed, drive time Illumination -inc: dome light, entry/exit system, glove box, overhead front map lights, trunk, rear reading lights

