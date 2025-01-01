$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2010 Nissan Frontier
2010 Nissan Frontier
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
205,506KM
VIN 1N6AD0FV8AC434613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6986A
- Mileage 205,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Need a pickup, but don't want to commit to a big, full-size truck? This mid-size Nissan Frontier can get the job done without hogging the whole lane. This 2010 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This pickup has 205,506 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This pickup has 205,506 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 BMW X4 xDrive30i - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 64,078 KM $56,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra GL - Heated Seats 97,415 KM $9,981 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 129,115 KM $14,981 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2010 Nissan Frontier