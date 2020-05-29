+ taxes & licensing
Capability, comfort, and style all come standard on this rugged Nissan Frontier. This 2010 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This King Cab pickup has 169,251 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
