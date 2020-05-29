Menu
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2010 Nissan Frontier

2010 Nissan Frontier

2wd King Cab

2010 Nissan Frontier

2wd King Cab

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-596-1515

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,251KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5172458
  • Stock #: 19-7544A
  • VIN: 1N6BD0CT4AC407836
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Compare at $9265 - Our Price is just $8995!

Capability, comfort, and style all come standard on this rugged Nissan Frontier. This 2010 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This King Cab pickup has 169,251 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

