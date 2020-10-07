Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!
Get the job done in comfort and style in this capable Nissan Titan. This 2010 Nissan Titan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Ready to expand your horizons? It's easy in this Nissan Titan. Put your foot down on a powerful engine that hits the road with impressive towing capacity. Underneath, a fully boxed ladder frame handles just about any job on the list while the cabin and bed give you plenty of room. No matter how epic your plans, this Nissan Titan is ready. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 130,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 317HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Air Conditioning
Front overhead console w/sunglass holder
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
full size spare tire
Front Tow Hooks
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front door map pockets
Brake Assist
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
Front seat side-impact airbags
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Privacy Glass
Chrome grille surround
Engine block heater w/factory installed cord
4-wheel limited slip differential
Independent double wishbone front suspension
Vehicle security system
Rear 60/40 flip up bench seat -inc: (2) adjustable head restraints