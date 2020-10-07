Menu
2010 Nissan Titan

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2010 Nissan Titan

2010 Nissan Titan

SE - Power Windows - Power Doors

2010 Nissan Titan

SE - Power Windows - Power Doors

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6003372
  • Stock #: 20-8036B
  • VIN: 1N6AA0FC5AN303697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!

Get the job done in comfort and style in this capable Nissan Titan. This 2010 Nissan Titan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Ready to expand your horizons? It's easy in this Nissan Titan. Put your foot down on a powerful engine that hits the road with impressive towing capacity. Underneath, a fully boxed ladder frame handles just about any job on the list while the cabin and bed give you plenty of room. No matter how epic your plans, this Nissan Titan is ready. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 130,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 317HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Air Conditioning
Front overhead console w/sunglass holder
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
full size spare tire
Front Tow Hooks
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front door map pockets
Brake Assist
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
Front seat side-impact airbags
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Privacy Glass
Chrome grille surround
Engine block heater w/factory installed cord
4-wheel limited slip differential
Independent double wishbone front suspension
Vehicle security system
Rear 60/40 flip up bench seat -inc: (2) adjustable head restraints
Chrome Rear Bumper
Rear Backup Sensor
SPLASH GUARDS
Front stabilizer bar
4-wheel drive
Immobilizer key system
Black door handles
Energy absorbing steering column
(7) assist grips
HD battery
Body colour body side mouldings
Hood buckling creases
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/illuminated audio controls
(6) cup holders
Shift inter-lock
(2) bottle holders
Side-door guard beams
Black pwr heated extendable tow mirrors
Rear seat underside hooks
18" x 8" 6-spoke aluminum alloy wheels
P265/70R18 OWL tires
Body colour front bumper w/chrome insert
Needle carpet flooring
Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & extenders
Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags w/occupant classification sensors
3-point ALR/ELR seat belt system for all rear positions
Pwr windows lock-out
Curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor
Lower anchors and tethers for children system (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes -inc: electronic brake force distribution
5.6L DOHC SMPI 32-valve V8 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, tow/haul mode & oil cooler
Solid axle multi-leaf spring rear suspension
Auto locking front hubs
Illumination -inc: dome light, front map lights, entry, front door markers, window switches
Instrumentation -inc: coolant temp gauge, tachometer, transmission oil temp gauge, oil pressure, volts, trip computer w/outside temp display
Class-IV receiver hitch w/7-pin wiring harness
Engine speed sensitive variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering
Floor-mounted gated shifter
Fuel tank & oil pan skid plates
High Utility cargo bed -inc: spray-in bed liner, Utili-track channel system, 2-way dampened assist removable tailgate w/lock, cargo area light, tailgate light, rope hooks, stake holder, bed separator, shelf provision, bedside storage
3-point ALR/ELR height adjustable seat belt system for front outboard positions-inc: outboard pretentioners w/load limiters
AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: MP3 playback capability, (8) speakers
Front captains chairs -inc: 8-way pwr driver w/manual lumbar, 4-way manual passenger, fold-flat passenger seat, centre console, active adjustable head restraints

