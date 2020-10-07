2010 Nissan Titan

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Comfort Air Conditioning Front overhead console w/sunglass holder Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column full size spare tire Front Tow Hooks Variable intermittent windshield wipers Front door map pockets Safety Brake Assist Front/rear crumple zones Child safety rear door locks Front seat side-impact airbags Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows Rear Window Defroster Rear Privacy Glass Trim Chrome grille surround Powertrain Engine block heater w/factory installed cord 4-wheel limited slip differential Suspension Independent double wishbone front suspension Security Vehicle security system Seating Rear 60/40 flip up bench seat -inc: (2) adjustable head restraints

Additional Features Chrome Rear Bumper Rear Backup Sensor SPLASH GUARDS Front stabilizer bar 4-wheel drive Immobilizer key system Black door handles Energy absorbing steering column (7) assist grips HD battery Body colour body side mouldings Hood buckling creases Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/illuminated audio controls (6) cup holders Shift inter-lock (2) bottle holders Side-door guard beams Black pwr heated extendable tow mirrors Rear seat underside hooks 18" x 8" 6-spoke aluminum alloy wheels P265/70R18 OWL tires Body colour front bumper w/chrome insert Needle carpet flooring Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & extenders Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags w/occupant classification sensors 3-point ALR/ELR seat belt system for all rear positions Pwr windows lock-out Curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor Lower anchors and tethers for children system (LATCH) 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes -inc: electronic brake force distribution 5.6L DOHC SMPI 32-valve V8 engine 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, tow/haul mode & oil cooler Solid axle multi-leaf spring rear suspension Auto locking front hubs Illumination -inc: dome light, front map lights, entry, front door markers, window switches Instrumentation -inc: coolant temp gauge, tachometer, transmission oil temp gauge, oil pressure, volts, trip computer w/outside temp display Class-IV receiver hitch w/7-pin wiring harness Engine speed sensitive variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering Floor-mounted gated shifter Fuel tank & oil pan skid plates High Utility cargo bed -inc: spray-in bed liner, Utili-track channel system, 2-way dampened assist removable tailgate w/lock, cargo area light, tailgate light, rope hooks, stake holder, bed separator, shelf provision, bedside storage 3-point ALR/ELR height adjustable seat belt system for front outboard positions-inc: outboard pretentioners w/load limiters AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: MP3 playback capability, (8) speakers Front captains chairs -inc: 8-way pwr driver w/manual lumbar, 4-way manual passenger, fold-flat passenger seat, centre console, active adjustable head restraints

