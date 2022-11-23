Menu
2010 Nissan Titan

234,443 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-277-6455

PRO-4X King Cab 4WD SWB

PRO-4X King Cab 4WD SWB

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

234,443KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9358183
  • Stock #: 25
  • VIN: 1N6AA0CC2AN305640

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 234,443 KM

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
CD Changer
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Garage Plus Auto Centre

