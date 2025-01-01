$2,512+ taxes & licensing
2010 Nissan Versa
1.8 S
2010 Nissan Versa
1.8 S
Location
Kenny U-Pull
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
844-536-6987
$2,512
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,850KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1BC1CP1AL462329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Metallic Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 174,850 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8S in Metallic Blue with 174,850 km. The vehicle is in decent shape overall. It has a noticeable scuff mark on the rear passenger door and a leak in the exhaust that may require attention. Runs okay and is being sold as-is.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
Power_Brakes
Power_Mirrors
Tilt_Steering
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$2,512
+ taxes & licensing>
2010 Nissan Versa