<p>2010 Nissan Versa 1.8S in Metallic Blue with 174,850 km. The vehicle is in decent shape overall. It has a noticeable scuff mark on the rear passenger door and a leak in the exhaust that may require attention. Runs okay and is being sold as-is.</p>

2010 Nissan Versa

174,850 KM

$2,512

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

12722022

2010 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Kenny U-Pull

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

$2,512

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,850KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1BC1CP1AL462329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 174,850 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Nissan Versa 1.8S in Metallic Blue with 174,850 km. The vehicle is in decent shape overall. It has a noticeable scuff mark on the rear passenger door and a leak in the exhaust that may require attention. Runs okay and is being sold as-is.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
Power_Brakes
Power_Mirrors
Tilt_Steering
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ottawa

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

$2,512

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2010 Nissan Versa