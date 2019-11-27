Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Nissan Versa

Only $48 B/W o.a.c AUTO A/C PWR GRP

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Versa

Only $48 B/W o.a.c AUTO A/C PWR GRP

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 4356087
  2. 4356087
  3. 4356087
  4. 4356087
  5. 4356087
  6. 4356087
  7. 4356087
  8. 4356087
  9. 4356087
  10. 4356087
  11. 4356087
  12. 4356087
  13. 4356087
  14. 4356087
  15. 4356087
  16. 4356087
  17. 4356087
  18. 4356087
  19. 4356087
  20. 4356087
  21. 4356087
  22. 4356087
  23. 4356087
  24. 4356087
  25. 4356087
  26. 4356087
  27. 4356087
Contact Seller

$6,156

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,496KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4356087
  • Stock #: 191059
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP1AL403202
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Hatchback
Transmission
Automatic

Only $48 bi-weekly! o.a.c. Automatic with air conditioning, power group, AM/FM/6 CD with aux input, traction control and keyless entry. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Safety
  • Security System
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Cloth Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Deluxe Wheel Covers
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2015 Hyundai Accent ...
 65,151 KM
$11,463 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Terrain SLE...
 113,546 KM
$13,856 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fusion ONL...
 0 KM
$9,945 + tax & lic
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Send A Message