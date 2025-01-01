Menu
2010 Pontiac Vibe

214,585 KM

Details Features

$5,985

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Pontiac Vibe

4DR WGN FWD

12673332

2010 Pontiac Vibe

4DR WGN FWD

Location

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

613-820-8588

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
214,585KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5Y2SL6E85AZ400067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,585 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1
613-820-8588

$5,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

613-820-8588

2010 Pontiac Vibe