$5,985+ taxes & licensing
2010 Pontiac Vibe
4DR WGN FWD
Location
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1
613-820-8588
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
Used
214,585KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5Y2SL6E85AZ400067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,585 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
