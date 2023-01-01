Menu
2010 Subaru Impreza

122,446 KM

Details Description Features

$9,871

+ tax & licensing
$9,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2010 Subaru Impreza

2010 Subaru Impreza

5 DOOR HATCH BACK

2010 Subaru Impreza

5 DOOR HATCH BACK

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,871

+ taxes & licensing

122,446KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10097808
  • Stock #: A5039
  • VIN: JF1GH6C6XAH816555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,446 KM

Vehicle Description

SUBARU IMPREZA MINT !! VERY CLEAN LOADED! ROOF LEATHER AWD  ,ROOF RACK HATCH BACK , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY...GET APPROVE NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

