2010 Toyota Camry

153,183 KM

Details Features

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Camry

LE

12500518

2010 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,183KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BF3EK5AU041278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 65172A
  • Mileage 153,183 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2010 Toyota Camry