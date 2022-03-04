$10,498+ tax & licensing
$10,498
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Camry
LE - $157 B/W
Location
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
$10,498
+ taxes & licensing
155,752KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8637560
- Stock #: 22-0335B
- VIN: 4T1BF3EK6AU552823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,752 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $10918 - Our Live Market Price is just $10498!
There's a reason the Toyota Camry is synonymous with reliability, dependability, and value. This 2010 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This four-door, five-passenger sedan, the 2010 Toyota Camry is back with some slight exterior revisions and a redesigned engine. It continues to live up to its reputation as one of the most sensible and reliable buys among the mid-size sedan segment. Outside, the front bumper and grille were revised with a larger lower intake and headlamps while the rear taillights were restyled as well. If you're you looking for a mid-size sedan that offers outstanding quality, excellent resale value, and a proven record of reliability, the 2010 Toyota Camry is for you.This sedan has 155,752 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $156.02 with $0 down for 36 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Control
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8