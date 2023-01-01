$8,650+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-722-3030
2010 Toyota Camry
LE CLOTH A/C PWR WIND PWR LOCK
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$8,650
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9458536
- Stock #: 007302
- VIN: 4T1BF3EK4AU007302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 007302
- Mileage 177,781 KM
Vehicle Description
*** SMETANA APPROVED *** Good, inexpensive cars have been so hard to find the past couple of years. This Toyota Camry is a fresh trade in and will provide years of trouble free driving and bulletproof reliability!! Finished in Sandy Beach Metallic with matching Bisque fabric seating surfaces, economical 4 cylinder, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, cruise control, keyless entry, heated mirrors all compliment this 2010 Toyota Camry LE 4 cylinder. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 41 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.