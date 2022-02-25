2010 Toyota Corolla

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 2 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8416776

8416776 Stock #: 22-0009A

22-0009A VIN: 2T1BU4EEXAC422616

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 160,250 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.