$11,900+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Highlander
4WD 4dr V6 Limited, 7 Pass, Fully Fully Loaded
2010 Toyota Highlander
4WD 4dr V6 Limited, 7 Pass, Fully Fully Loaded
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 192,200 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
>>11900 + TAX + LICENSING>>
>>ACCIDENT FREE>>
>>ONE OWNER>>
>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
FULLY LOADED, V6, 7 PASS, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS POWER WINDOWS POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales
Email Rony's Auto Sales
Rony's Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-744-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-744-7090