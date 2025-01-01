Menu
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

>>11900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>ACCIDENT FREE>>

>>ONE OWNER>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

FULLY LOADED, V6, 7 PASS, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS POWER WINDOWS POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS

2010 Toyota Highlander

192,200 KM

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Highlander

4WD 4dr V6 Limited, 7 Pass, Fully Fully Loaded

13082870

2010 Toyota Highlander

4WD 4dr V6 Limited, 7 Pass, Fully Fully Loaded

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
192,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TDDK3EH0AS033252

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 192,200 KM

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

>>11900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>ACCIDENT FREE>>

>>ONE OWNER>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

FULLY LOADED, V6, 7 PASS, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS POWER WINDOWS POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-XXXX

613-744-7090

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2010 Toyota Highlander