Menu
Account
Sign In
5-Speed manual w/ Convenience Package incl. air conditioning, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, AM/FM/CD player and more! We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

2010 Toyota Matrix

220,118 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Matrix

5-SPEED MANUAL | KEYLESS ENTRY | A/C

Watch This Vehicle
12197278

2010 Toyota Matrix

5-SPEED MANUAL | KEYLESS ENTRY | A/C

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,118KM
VIN 2T1KU4EE1AC392826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,118 KM

Vehicle Description

5-Speed manual w/ Convenience Package incl. air conditioning, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, AM/FM/CD player and more! We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2024 Kia Sportage AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REAR CAM | 17IN ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Kia Sportage AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REAR CAM | 17IN ALLOYS 14,756 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt PREMIER | LEATHER | CARPLAY | ADAPT. CRUISE | BOSE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Chevrolet Volt PREMIER | LEATHER | CARPLAY | ADAPT. CRUISE | BOSE 153,816 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI GLI 40TH ANNIVERSARY| 228HP | AUTO | ONLY 400 KMS! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI GLI 40TH ANNIVERSARY| 228HP | AUTO | ONLY 400 KMS! 377 KM $33,956 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Matrix