2010 Toyota Matrix

S 5-Speed MT

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$3,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 201,686KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4800516
  • Stock #: 20-0153
  • VIN: 2T1KE4EE6AC043030
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Equipped with a/c power windows, keyless entry, am/fm/cd plyer. Excellent condition, will be sold with a safety certification. Please contact our sales team for more information and to schedule your test drive today PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • CUP HOLDERS
  • Interval wipers
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • Fold Down Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

