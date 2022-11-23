$12,871+ tax & licensing
$12,871
+ taxes & licensing
DriveTown Ottawa
613-822-2725
2010 Toyota Matrix
HATCHBACK AUTOMATIC **ONLY 73000KM**ONE OWNER**
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
73,996KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9436923
- Stock #: A4884
- VIN: 2T1KU4EE5AC265125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,996 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTOMATIC...WINTER TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED! ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. SUPER CLEAN...BEEN RUSTPROOF...CLEAN BODY! ONE OWNER! SAFETY INCLUDED. WE FINANCE! **HURRY ON THIS ONE** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
