Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Matrix

73,996 KM

Details Description Features

$12,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

HATCHBACK AUTOMATIC **ONLY 73000KM**ONE OWNER**

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Matrix

HATCHBACK AUTOMATIC **ONLY 73000KM**ONE OWNER**

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1672337130
  2. 1672337117
  3. 1672337129
  4. 1672337114
  5. 1672337124
  6. 1672337128
  7. 1672337126
  8. 1672337118
  9. 1672337118
  10. 1672337124
  11. 1672337129
  12. 1672337127
  13. 1672337122
  14. 1672337115
  15. 1672337125
  16. 1672337121
  17. 1672337120
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,871

+ taxes & licensing

73,996KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9436923
  • Stock #: A4884
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE5AC265125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4884
  • Mileage 73,996 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC...WINTER TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED! ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. SUPER CLEAN...BEEN RUSTPROOF...CLEAN BODY! ONE OWNER! SAFETY INCLUDED. WE FINANCE! **HURRY ON THIS ONE** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

2015 Infiniti QX60 A...
 97,277 KM
$21,871 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sportage LX
 38,439 KM
$27,871 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Flex LIMIT...
 134,863 KM
$28,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory