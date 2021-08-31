Menu
2010 Toyota Venza

117,200 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland

613-794-6011

2010 Toyota Venza

2010 Toyota Venza

2010 Toyota Venza

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

117,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7828122
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB5AU038145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Exceptionally clean car Only 117,000 km's !!!!! All Wheel Drive Very well maintained Drives like new You have to drive the car to appreciate how clean it is Automatic AC Bluetooth Power Windows Power Mirrors Steering wheel controls Price includes Safety and Warranty $11,900 + HST Quebec and Ontario Safety available Carfax report provided Autoland

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Autoland

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

