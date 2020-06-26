2010 Volkswagen City Golf

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.