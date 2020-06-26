Menu
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

MB Auto

613-233-3437

2010 Volkswagen City Golf

2010 Volkswagen City Golf

2010 Volkswagen City Golf

Location

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

613-233-3437

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,644KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5310308
  • VIN: 9BWEL4BE3A4001107
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire

MB Auto

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

