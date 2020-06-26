2010 Volkswagen City Golf

- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Child Safety Locks
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Comfort
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Convenience
-
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Power Outlet
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Wheel Covers
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.