$5,500+ tax & licensing
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
Rony's Auto Sales
613-744-7090
2010 Volkswagen City Golf
AUTO, 2.0, AIR CONDITION, SUNROOF, POWER OPTIONS
Location
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
239,110KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8867078
- Stock #: A4001479
- VIN: 9BWEL4BE7A4001479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 239,110 KM
Vehicle Description
5500 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
AUTOMATIC, 2.0 4 CYLINDERS, AIR CONDITION, POWER SUNROOF, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS, WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE, OTTAWA
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Winter Tires
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
