Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2010 Volvo S40
2.4i
Location
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
209,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10333353
- Stock #: 19-23-067845-10
- VIN: YV1382MSXA2501815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Cracked windshield. Damaged rear bumper. Body damage drivers rear quarter. Torn front seats.AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Ottawa to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
• Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Power Sunroof • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
