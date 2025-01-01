Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2011 Audi Q5 2.0L Premium Plus for sale in Ottawa, ON

2011 Audi Q5

119,780 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Audi Q5

2.0L Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle
12680250

2011 Audi Q5

2.0L Premium Plus

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1750794413
  2. 1750794413
  3. 1750794413
  4. 1750794413
  5. 1750794413
  6. 1750794413
  7. 1750794413
  8. 1750794413
  9. 1750794413
  10. 1750794413
  11. 1750794413
  12. 1750794413
  13. 1750794413
  14. 1750794413
  15. 1750794413
  16. 1750794413
  17. 1750794413
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,780KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1LFCFP0BA059168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,780 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 110,745 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Forte EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Kia Forte EX 149,880 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Honda Civic SE 192,303 KM SOLD

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2011 Audi Q5