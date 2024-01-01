Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WYRSXTVOQgDHNEOqcQowvL%2BPWcaQQzRR>View Carfax</a></p>

2011 BMW 3 Series

153,189 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Classic Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Classic Edition

Location

Janex Auto Sales

1470 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M6

613-260-0373

  1. 1716909577
  2. 1716909577
  3. 1716909577
  4. 1716909577
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
153,189KM
Used
VIN WBAPK7C5XBA771648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24098
  • Mileage 153,189 KM

Vehicle Description

View Carfax

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Janex Auto Sales

Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Classic Edition for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Classic Edition 153,189 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 109,408 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Altima SR for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Nissan Altima SR 58,777 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Janex Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Janex Auto Sales

Janex Auto Sales

Sales

1470 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-260-XXXX

(click to show)

613-260-0373

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Janex Auto Sales

613-260-0373

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 3 Series