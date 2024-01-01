$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series
328I xDRIVE | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | CERTIFIED!
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,245 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED!! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 328i W/ PREMIUM PACKAGE! Sunroof, heated leather seats, Bluetooth, dual-zone climate control, premium 17-inch alloys, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
613-746-8500