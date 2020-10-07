2011 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
- Certified
- Leather Seats
- Heated Seats
- BlueTooth
- USB/AUX
- Power Windows
- Power Seats
- Alloy Wheels
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Engine: Straight 6 Cylinder Engine 2.5L/152
L/100Km City: 11.1
L/100Km Hwy: 6.9
Mechanical Equipment
2.5L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic
4-wheel vented disc brakes
5-link independent rear suspension
Double-pivot strut front suspension
Electronic limited slip differential
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Engine speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
Rear wheel drive
Interior Equipment
3-spoke multi-function leather steering wheel
3-stage heated 6-way adjustable front bucket seats
4-function on-board computer w/check control system
60/40 through-load rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests, foldable centre headrest
Auxiliary pwr outlet
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
Central lock switch -inc: fuel filler door
Coded driveaway protection
Condition based service interval display
Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome
Exterior Equipment
Adaptive LED brakelights
Automatic headlamps
Black roof rails
Black roof strips
Black side window frame trim
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured heated blue-tinted pwr mirrors
Front air scoop w/black grille & cross-bar
Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars
Safety Equipment
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Child safety rear door locks
Collapsible tube crash technology
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), auto stability control + traction (ASC+T)
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
Front/rear outboard safety belts -inc: force limiters, pyrotechnical tensioning system
Entertainment Equipment
3-channel FM diversity antenna system
HD Radio
Satellite radio pre-wiring
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2