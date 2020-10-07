Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

129,296 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 323i RWD

2011 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 323i RWD

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5937783
  • VIN: WBAPG7C58BA795495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,296 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- Leather Seats
- Heated Seats
- BlueTooth
- USB/AUX
- Power Windows
- Power Seats
- Alloy Wheels
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: Straight 6 Cylinder Engine 2.5L/152
L/100Km City: 11.1
L/100Km Hwy: 6.9

Mechanical Equipment

2.5L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic
4-wheel vented disc brakes
5-link independent rear suspension
Double-pivot strut front suspension
Electronic limited slip differential
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Engine speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
Rear wheel drive

Interior Equipment

3-spoke multi-function leather steering wheel
3-stage heated 6-way adjustable front bucket seats
4-function on-board computer w/check control system
60/40 through-load rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests, foldable centre headrest
Auxiliary pwr outlet
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
Central lock switch -inc: fuel filler door
Coded driveaway protection
Condition based service interval display
Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome

Exterior Equipment

Adaptive LED brakelights
Automatic headlamps
Black roof rails
Black roof strips
Black side window frame trim
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured heated blue-tinted pwr mirrors
Front air scoop w/black grille & cross-bar
Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars

Safety Equipment

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Child safety rear door locks
Collapsible tube crash technology
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), auto stability control + traction (ASC+T)
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
Front/rear outboard safety belts -inc: force limiters, pyrotechnical tensioning system

Entertainment Equipment

3-channel FM diversity antenna system
HD Radio
Satellite radio pre-wiring

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

