2011 BMW 3 Series

$10,795 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 8 , 4 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9768067

9768067 Stock #: 1629

1629 VIN: WBAPK7G53BNN87008

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 138,450 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.