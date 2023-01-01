Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 BMW 3 Series

138,450 KM

Details Description

$10,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,795

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

  1. 9768067
  2. 9768067
  3. 9768067
  4. 9768067
  5. 9768067
  6. 9768067
  7. 9768067
  8. 9768067
  9. 9768067
  10. 9768067
  11. 9768067
  12. 9768067
  13. 9768067
  14. 9768067
  15. 9768067
  16. 9768067
  17. 9768067
  18. 9768067
  19. 9768067
  20. 9768067
  21. 9768067
  22. 9768067
  23. 9768067
  24. 9768067
  25. 9768067
  26. 9768067
Contact Seller

$10,795

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
138,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9768067
  • Stock #: 1629
  • VIN: WBAPK7G53BNN87008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 138,450 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 BMW 328i xDrive | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Heated Seats

White Exterior | Black Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | All Wheel Drive | Heated Seats | Front Power Seats | Power Locks and Windows | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Cruise Control | Push Button Start | Sunroof and much more.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rev Motors

2022 Mercedes-Benz G...
 3,500 KM
$298,158 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz A...
 43,000 KM
$36,495 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 32...
 138,450 KM
$10,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rev Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

Call Dealer

613-791-XXXX

(click to show)

613-791-3000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory