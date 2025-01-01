Menu
<p><span style=color:black>The</span><strong>2011 BMW K1600?GTL</strong>is a technologically advanced, luxury-loaded touring machine powered by a compact yet powerful inline-six engine. It offers exhilarating performance balanced with refined comfort and practicalitymaking it a true flagship of sport-touring and long-distance cruising.</p>

2011 BMW K 1600GTL

149,318 KM

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing
2011 BMW K 1600GTL

1,649cc inline-six engine – incredibly smooth and powerful 160 hp @ 7,750 rpm, 129 lb-ft torque @ 5,250 rpm Ride-by-wire throttle with 3 riding modes: Rain, Road, Dynamic Plush heated seats and grips

12873230

2011 BMW K 1600GTL

1,649cc inline-six engine – incredibly smooth and powerful 160 hp @ 7,750 rpm, 129 lb-ft torque @ 5,250 rpm Ride-by-wire throttle with 3 riding modes: Rain, Road, Dynamic Plush heated seats and grips

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,318KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WB1060206BZZ14714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # U10064A
  • Mileage 149,318 KM

Vehicle Description

The2011 BMW K1600?GTLis a technologically advanced, luxury-loaded touring machine powered by a compact yet powerful inline-six engine. It offers exhilarating performance balanced with refined comfort and practicalitymaking it a true flagship of sport-touring and long-distance cruising.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2011 BMW K 1600GTL