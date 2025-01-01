$10,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 BMW K 1600GTL
1,649cc inline-six engine – incredibly smooth and powerful 160 hp @ 7,750 rpm, 129 lb-ft torque @ 5,250 rpm Ride-by-wire throttle with 3 riding modes: Rain, Road, Dynamic Plush heated seats and grips
2011 BMW K 1600GTL
1,649cc inline-six engine – incredibly smooth and powerful 160 hp @ 7,750 rpm, 129 lb-ft torque @ 5,250 rpm Ride-by-wire throttle with 3 riding modes: Rain, Road, Dynamic Plush heated seats and grips
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
149,318KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WB1060206BZZ14714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Stock # U10064A
- Mileage 149,318 KM
Vehicle Description
The2011 BMW K1600?GTLis a technologically advanced, luxury-loaded touring machine powered by a compact yet powerful inline-six engine. It offers exhilarating performance balanced with refined comfort and practicalitymaking it a true flagship of sport-touring and long-distance cruising.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE 51,483 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross HYBRID SE 8,695 KM $41,998 + tax & lic
Email Tony Graham Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2011 BMW K 1600GTL