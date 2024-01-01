Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Synthetic Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels</b><br> <br> Compare at $13546 - Our Price is just $13151! <br> <br> Comfortable seating for both front and rear passengers and a luxurious tech filled interior give this X5 its edge over the competition. This 2011 BMW X5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This 2011 BMW X5 continues to be a benchmark for any company contemplating on new luxury mid size SUV. The off road capability of this X5 may be outweighed only by its superb on-road manners, and this is only to highlight its status as a luxury family wagon tailored for comfort. Thanks to its well rounded nature, this 2011 BMW X5 is a top choice for a luxury crossover SUV, especially if performance is a priority. This SUV has 232,393 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2011 BMW X5

232,393 KM

Details Description

$13,151

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 BMW X5

35D

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW X5

35D

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

Contact Seller

$13,151

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
232,393KM
VIN 5UXZW0C54BL660488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 232,393 KM

Vehicle Description

Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Synthetic Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels

Compare at $13546 - Our Price is just $13151!

Comfortable seating for both front and rear passengers and a luxurious tech filled interior give this X5 its edge over the competition. This 2011 BMW X5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2011 BMW X5 continues to be a benchmark for any company contemplating on new luxury mid size SUV. The off road capability of this X5 may be outweighed only by its superb on-road manners, and this is only to highlight its status as a luxury family wagon tailored for comfort. Thanks to its well rounded nature, this 2011 BMW X5 is a top choice for a luxury crossover SUV, especially if performance is a priority. This SUV has 232,393 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2011 BMW X5 35D for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 BMW X5 35D 232,393 KM $13,151 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 53,029 KM $46,738 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Terrain SLE - Heated Seats - Remote Start for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 GMC Terrain SLE - Heated Seats - Remote Start 58,457 KM $25,238 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,151

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

Contact Seller
2011 BMW X5