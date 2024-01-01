$13,151+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW X5
35D
2011 BMW X5
35D
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$13,151
+ taxes & licensing
Used
232,393KM
VIN 5UXZW0C54BL660488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 232,393 KM
Vehicle Description
Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Synthetic Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels
Compare at $13546 - Our Price is just $13151!
Comfortable seating for both front and rear passengers and a luxurious tech filled interior give this X5 its edge over the competition. This 2011 BMW X5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2011 BMW X5 continues to be a benchmark for any company contemplating on new luxury mid size SUV. The off road capability of this X5 may be outweighed only by its superb on-road manners, and this is only to highlight its status as a luxury family wagon tailored for comfort. Thanks to its well rounded nature, this 2011 BMW X5 is a top choice for a luxury crossover SUV, especially if performance is a priority. This SUV has 232,393 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$13,151
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2011 BMW X5