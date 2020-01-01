1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
+ taxes & licensing
NO ADMIN FEES, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX
Compare at $9268 - Myers Cadillac is just $8998!
FRESH ON THE LOT: 2011 BUICK REGAL WITH COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PKG: POWER SEAT ADJUST, FRONT PASSENGER ,POWER OUTLET, 120 VOLT,ULTRASONIC REAR PARK ASSIST, KEYLESS ENTRY, CONTENT THEFT ALARM, THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM,HEADLAMPS CONTROL AUTOMATIC ON-OFF AND MORE
NOA DMIN FEES, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6