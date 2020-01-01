Menu
2011 Buick Regal

CXL CXL, FULLY LOADED WTH SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAM

2011 Buick Regal

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,236KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4461057
  • Stock #: P-5470B
  • VIN: W04GS5ECXB1138516
Exterior Colour
Quicksilver Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NO ADMIN FEES, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX

Compare at $9268 - Myers Cadillac is just $8998!

FRESH ON THE LOT: 2011 BUICK REGAL WITH COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PKG: POWER SEAT ADJUST, FRONT PASSENGER ,POWER OUTLET, 120 VOLT,ULTRASONIC REAR PARK ASSIST, KEYLESS ENTRY, CONTENT THEFT ALARM, THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM,HEADLAMPS CONTROL AUTOMATIC ON-OFF AND MORE
NOA DMIN FEES, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Onstar
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Rear Park Assist
  • lockout protection
  • 3.23 axle ratio
  • Driver side coin tray
  • Tail Lamps and Rear Centre High Mounted Stop Lamp
  • 4-Way Power Driver Lumbar
  • Rear Seat Heating Outlets
  • Rear Seat Floor Heater Ducts
  • Front Seat Passenger Sensing System
  • 4-Way Power Passenger Lumbar
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Antenna, rear window
  • Door handles, body coloured
  • Assist handles, front and rear passengers
  • Glass, solar ray, tinted
  • SiriusXM
  • Steering, power
  • Suspension, 4-wheel independent
  • Generator, 120 amp
  • Vehicle theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Premium 7-speaker audio system
  • Sill plates, Chrome applique
  • Seat adjuster, 8-way power driver seat
  • Seat adjuster, 8-way power passenger seat
  • Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather wrapped with audio controls
  • Grille, chrome
  • Battery with rundown protection
  • ENGINE, 2.4 LITRE, DI, L4, DOHC, VVT, ALUMINUM
  • Exterior Lighting, Headlamps Halogen Automatic Light Control Flash to Pass and Twillight Sentinel
  • Lamps, Fog lamps, Halogen, Projector Beam
  • Mirrors Outside Rearview, Power, Dual Remote Control, Manual Folding, Body Coloured, Heated
  • Mouldings, Body-Side Upper, Bright, Window All-Around
  • Relectors, Side Markers
  • Tire Compact Spare, Space-Saver, Steel 16"
  • Tires, P235/50R18 - 18" All Season Blackwall
  • Wheels, 18" x 8" Aluminum, 13 Spokes
  • Wiper System, Variable Intermittent, Flat Blade
  • Air Conditioning, Dual Zone, Automatic with Individual Climate Settings for Driver and Right Front Passenger, Rear Seat Heating and Cooling Outlets and Windshield Humidity Sensor and Auto Defog Activation
  • Air Filtration System, Dust, Pollen and Odour
  • Console, Floor with Storage Compartment, Floor Shift and Two (2) Covered Cup Holders
  • Front Map Lights, Rear Passenger Reading Lamps, Single Trunk Light
  • Instrumentation, Speedometer, Tachometer, Fuel, Engine Temperature
  • Lighting, Interior Custom Entry/Exit with Theatre Dimming, Ambient Lighting
  • Mirror, Inside Rear View, Auto dimming - Electrochromic
  • Power, Retained Accessory Power
  • Power, Windows with Driver and Front Passenger Express Up/Down and Rear Passenger Express Down
  • Seat, Rear, With Armrest Housing Two Integrated Cup Holders
  • Security, Content Theft System
  • Sunvisors, Driver and Passenger, Sliding with Covered Illuminated Visor Mirrors
  • Brakes, Power, Front and Rear Disc, ABS, 16" with Intelligent Brake Assist
  • Exhaust, Dual, Hidden
  • Power Park Brake
  • Bluetooth In-Vehicle Bluetooth System Allows Users with Bluetooth-Enabled Cell Phones to Make and Receive Phone Calls Utilizing the Vehicle's Audio System, Microphone, Voice Recognition and Controls
  • XM Satellite Radio, Features 130 Channels Including Commercial-Free Music as well as the Best News, Sports, Talk, Comedy and More. Digital Quality Sound With Coast-to-Coast Signal Coverage. Includes 3 Trial Months Beyond Which Service Fees Apply
  • Air Bags, Driver and Passenger, Frontal Dual Stage Front and Rear Inflatable Side Head Curtain, Front Seat Side Thorax
  • LATCH, Lower Anchors and Top Tethers for Children, 3 Rear Seat Positions
  • Locks, Rear Door Child Security
  • Seat Belts, 3 Point in all Outboard and Centre Rear Seating Positions Front Seat Dual Pretensioners and Load Limiters
  • Trunk Entrapment Release Handle, Internal Manual
  • Sunroof, Power, Glass Sliding
  • Driver Information Centre, Monochrome Display Message Centre with Programmable Features including Language, Vehicle Security Settings, Key Fob Controlled Vehicle Personalization and Exterior Lighting Controls, Trip Odometer, Outside Temperature, GM Oil...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

