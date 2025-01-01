$10,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2011 Chevrolet Camaro
1LT - Low Mileage
2011 Chevrolet Camaro
1LT - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,000KM
VIN 2G1FB1ED7B9209551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # X3668A
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Compare at $10300 - Our Price is just $10000!
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This Chevy Camaro is a perfect blend of its classic heritage with modern technology and engineering with spectacular performance to boot. This 2011 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2011 Chevrolet Camaro blends a modern yet retro design with the latest in automotive technology and awesome muscle car performance to create a true modern muscle car for today's enthusiasts. Named after one of the original muscle cars from the 60s, the Camaro continues to be a top choice among those looking for a vehicle with a long history of power, performance, and true muscle car looks. On top of that, it's an outstanding value!This coupe has 90,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $336.89 monthly with $0 down for 36 months @ 12.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $10300 - Our Price is just $10000!
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This Chevy Camaro is a perfect blend of its classic heritage with modern technology and engineering with spectacular performance to boot. This 2011 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2011 Chevrolet Camaro blends a modern yet retro design with the latest in automotive technology and awesome muscle car performance to create a true modern muscle car for today's enthusiasts. Named after one of the original muscle cars from the 60s, the Camaro continues to be a top choice among those looking for a vehicle with a long history of power, performance, and true muscle car looks. On top of that, it's an outstanding value!This coupe has 90,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $336.89 monthly with $0 down for 36 months @ 12.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Acura TLX Type S - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats 48,190 KM $49,398 + tax & lic
2024 Honda Civic Sedan Sport - Low Mileage 13,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Sedan Sport - Low Mileage 52,432 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2011 Chevrolet Camaro