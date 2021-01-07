2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Onstar Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights remote start Intermittent Wipers Console Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.