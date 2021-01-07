Menu
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

216,514 KM

$2,954

+ tax & licensing
$2,954

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

LT AUTO | REMOTE STARTER

LT AUTO | REMOTE STARTER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$2,954

+ taxes & licensing

216,514KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6548496
  Stock #: 210114
  VIN: 1G1PG5S9XB7255535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 216,514 KM

Vehicle Description

In great condition and super affordable. Turbo automatic finished in Ice Blue with REMOTE STARTER, leather wrapped steering with audio controls, auto-dimming rear view mirror & OnStar, window visors, traction control, alloy wheels, air conditioning, cruise control, full power group incl power adjustable seat, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Fresh trade-in....We are OVERSTOCKED !!! We need to move 30 cars this week. The boss said to drop the prices and send them to new homes. We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer This vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

